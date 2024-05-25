Windstar Cruises Unveils 2025-26 Winter Mediterranean Sailings

Windstar Cruises announced its 2025-26 Winter Mediterranean voyages including six unique itineraries and six Star Collectors for more in-depth exploration.

Along with the opening of new sailings, Windstar launched its Early Booking Offer which includes a $200 onboard credit per stateroom and a complimentary upgrade to all-inclusive fares. The offer runs through October 31, 2025.

“Winter in the Mediterranean is a fantastic time to see a different side of this magical region, get to know the locals, and celebrate special holidays like Christmas in Florence, New Year in Dubrovnik and Carnevale across Italy,” said Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog.

“Sailing year-round in the Mediterranean has been very successful for Windstar, so much so that we are now expanding our winter offerings due to its popularity.”

Windstar’s winter voyages feature ports the cruise line doesn’t usually visit during the summer, including Valencia, Spain; Crotone, Italy; and Catania in Sicily. The 2025-26 season also debuts a new port, Genoa, Italy, where guests can visit the maritime museum, the biggest aquarium in Europe and Palazzi dei Rolli with its palaces from the late 16th and early 17th centuries.

The season also features overnights in Dubrovnik, Venice, Nice, Barcelona, Malaga, and Livorno (Florence).