Volendam Kicks Off Montreal Cruise Sesaon

The Port of Montreal has officially launched its 2024 cruise season with the arrival of Holland America’s Volendam.

The season promises to live up to last year’s success, with 50,000 passengers expected from May 4 to October 28 through 41 operations that include nine calls and 32 turnarounds.

Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Port of Montreal, highlighted the city’s appeal as a world-class tourist destination, spotlighting the commitment to innovation and sustainability at the port through its shore power system.

Meanwhile, Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, said he believes that Montreal is a must-see destination on the St. Lawrence River, and is proud to collaborate with the sector to create significant economic benefits for the restaurant owners and merchants of Old Montréal.

Nine cruise ships will visit Montreal for the very first time. The first and largest ship of the season, the Volendam, is from Holland America. There are two Ponant ships, Le Champlain and Lyrial, accommodating 180 and 264 passengers, respectively, and from Villa Vie Residences, Villa Vie Odyssey with 924 passengers. Other first time callers include the World Explora, Seven Seas Grandeur, Nautica and Azamara Journey.

Three milestones will also be celebrated, further illustrating the loyalty of major cruise lines to Montreal as their port of call of choice. Regent will host its 25,000th passenger aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur on September 19, while Viking Cruises will see its 30,000th passenger aboard the Viking Neptune on September 27. Oceania will host its 40,000th passenger aboard the Nautica on October 6.

In addition, ollowing an agreement between the Government of the Netherlands, the City of Rotterdam and Holland-America, the Volendam served as a refuge for 1,500 Ukrainian citizens for a period of six months starting in April 2022. To commemorate this act of humanity, a permanent exhibition has been installed aboard ship. It features photographs, children’s drawings and other testimonials from Ukrainian refugees.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated in the presence of Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Port of Montreal, the Volendam crew, the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal, Eugène Czolij, and the Honorary Consul of the Netherlands in Montreal, Michael Polak.