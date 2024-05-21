Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Virgin’s Resilient Lady Completes First Year in Service

Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady is completing its first year in service this month. Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 2,770-guest cruise ship made its debut on May 14, 2023.

After being delivered in late 2022, the ship offered its maiden program in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from the port of Piraeus, near Greece’s capital city Athens, the Resilient Lady offered a series of seven-night cruises to the Greek Isles, Turkey and Croatia.

The itineraries were offered through October when the ship repositioned to Australia and the South Pacific.

Marking Virgin Voyages’ debut in the region, the vessel arrived in Melbourne on December, for a series of 17 voyages to New Zealand, Tasmania, the South Pacific Isles and more.

This summer this ship is back in the Eastern Mediterranean for a second summer season, sailing to the Greek Islands.

Following her summer season in Europe, the Resilient Lady is scheduled to debut in the Caribbean later this year.

Sailing from Miami and San Juan, the vessel is set to offer a series of five- to 11-night itineraries to destinations in the region, such as Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Cartagena de Indias, Martinique, Cozumel and Bimini.

Before arriving in North America and the Caribbean, the Resilient is also set to offer new itineraries in Northern and Western Europe departing from Portsmouth, in the United Kingdom.

Following the Scarlet Lady and the Valiant Lady, the vessel became the third in Virgin Voyages’ Ladyship series.

