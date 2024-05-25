Villa Vie Odyssey: Reduced Shifts and Refreshed Cabins for Crew

Villa Vie’s Odyssey will offer its crew reduced eight-hour shifts instead of the customary 12-hour stints for passenger ships, when the residential cruise concept launches on May 30, according to Residential Cruising.

In addition to reduced work hours, the residential cruising company will also offer updated accommodation for its crew. The crew is temporarily being moved out of the existing quarters into guest cabins on Decks 2 and 3 to refurbish the cabins after the departure. Guests who reserved or bought cabins on those decks are being temporarily upgraded to Deck 4.

According to Randy Cassingham, co-founder of Residential Cruising, who was recently hosted onboard for a tour of the ship, “crew will be part of the community” onboard the Odyssey.

“Once the crew moves into their refreshed quarters, Decks 2 & 3 will be refurbished, and existing residents who reserved cabins on those decks will be moved back, and there will be more cabins available for rent and sale,” said Cassingham.

Currently in drydock at Harland & Wolff shipyard in Northern Ireland, one of the first residential ships will embark on its endless voyage from Belfast, visiting 425 ports in 147 countries every three-and-a-half years. Travelers can also create their own ideal vacation by booking one or more of the 17 segments, ranging from 35 to 120 days.

Formerly known as Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemer, the ship will start the voyage with about 300 residents.