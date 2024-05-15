TUI Group: Cruise Delivers Record Q2 Result

TUI Group has reported its first half and second quarter 2024 financial results, noting that its cruise business delivered a record result marked by higher occupancies and improved rates within a strong trading environment.

The company operates three cruise brands: TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The company expects to grow capacity by six percent in the second half of the year with the Mein Schiff 7 set to enter service in June. It said occupancy is up seven percent and ticket prices are ahead for the second half by three (TUI), five (Marella) and two (Hapag-Lloyd) percent.

Occupancy was reported at 100 percent for TUI Cruises, 77 percent for Hapag-Lloyd and 99 percent for Marella.

Daily rates were 169 euro for TUI, up from 136euro a year prior; 197 euro for Marella, up from 181 euro a year prior; and 772 euro for Hapag-Lloyd, down from 780 euro.