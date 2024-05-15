Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

TUI Group: Cruise Delivers Record Q2 Result

TUI's Mein Schiff 3

TUI Group has reported its first half and second quarter 2024 financial results, noting that its cruise business delivered a record result marked by higher occupancies and improved rates within a strong trading environment.

The company operates three cruise brands: TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The company expects to grow capacity by six percent in the second half of the year with the Mein Schiff 7 set to enter service in June. It said occupancy is up seven percent and ticket prices are ahead for the second half by three (TUI), five (Marella) and two (Hapag-Lloyd) percent.

Occupancy was reported at 100 percent for TUI Cruises, 77 percent for Hapag-Lloyd and 99 percent for Marella.

Daily rates were 169 euro for TUI, up from 136euro  a year prior; 197 euro for Marella, up from 181 euro a year prior; and 772 euro for Hapag-Lloyd, down from 780 euro.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.