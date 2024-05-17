Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Swan Hellenic and Chopra Announce Two New Cruises in Brazil

Renew and Explore

Following the success of last year’s “Explore & Restore” cruises, Swan Hellenic and Chopra announced two additional voyages exploring Brazil this fall.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, May 15 aboard SH Diana in New York City, following Deepak Chopra’s session for guests on the “Inner Connection” cruise to Halifax, Canada. 

Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic, said: “These transformative cruises with Chopra have proven a fantastic success for those wanting to share an exceptional wellbeing retreat experience but also vacation contentedly with friends and family who have different interests. With these spectacular additions to meet astonishingly strong demand, they’re a wonderful expression of our commitment to deliver authentic experiences of inner and outer discovery worldwide.”

The two exclusive “Explore & Restore” cruises are:

  • “Charms of the Brazilian Coastline” departs Salvador de Bahia on October 31 for a five-day roundtrip voyage, exploring the Abrolhos Archipelago Marine Park Morro de São Paulo. Prices start from $2,480 per person, including the full Chopra Well-Being Package.
  • Soul, Samba and Sea: Journey to the Heart of Brazil departs Salvador on November 4 for a six-night sailing along the Brazilian coast. Prices start from $3,780 per person, including the complete Chopra Well-being Package. Activities include daily yoga and meditation sessions, self-discovery workshops and Ayurveda-inspired meals.

 

