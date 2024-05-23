SSA Marine Introduces New Cruise Division

SSA Marine has announced the launch of a new, dedicated cruise division, as well as the appointment of cruise industry veteran Stefano Borzone as president, according to a company statement.

The statement said that the new business unit builds on SSA Marine’s unique service and partnership capabilities and provides a platform for future growth opportunities to meet the growing needs of cruise lines and their customers.

A veteran port operations and development executive, Borzone spent several years in senior vice president roles with Carnival Corporation, as well as 13 years with Metro Cruise Services, where he served as president. In his new role, Borzone will oversee all SSA Marine cruise operations, while collaborating closely with all joint venture partners, customers, and port authorities.

The new division will focus on expanding the company’s long-term partnerships with major cruise lines, as well as developing innovative, value generating solutions for its cruise, port, and destination partners. Safety, labor relations, and sustainability initiatives will remain as key priorities for the division.

“Establishing a standalone cruise division is a unique opportunity to build on the strong foundation that our talented team of terminal operators from SSA Marine and Ceres have established with our cruise line customers and port authorities,” said Uffe Ostergaard, CEO of Carrix, the parent company of SSA Marine. “Adding Stefano’s deep industry experience and leadership to the team will be instrumental as we accelerate the growth of this significant line of business in the years ahead.”

“Joining SSA Marine at this pivotal time is incredibly motivating,” said Borzone, the newly appointed president of SSA Marine’s cruise division. “SSA Marine is well known for their diverse operational network, their decades-long partnerships, and their collaborative approach to the development, investment, and operation of cruise terminal locations. I am looking forward to working alongside our partners to deliver exceptional port operations, and to leading critical sustainability programs in support of the broader goals set by the cruise industry.”

Photo credit: Greater Victoria Harbour Authority