Spectrum of the Seas Completes Five Years in Service

Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas is completing its fifth year of service.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the 168,666-ton vessel was officially handed over to the cruise line on April 11, 2019.

Designed as an enhanced and enlarged version of the three original Quantum Class ships, the Spectrum of the Seas was built to sail in Asia and spent its inaugural season serving the Chinese market.

After officially joining the Royal Caribbean International fleet in Bremerhaven, Germany, the ship initially sailed to Spain before embarking on its maiden commercial voyage.

As part of a 46-night repositioning cruise to China, the Spectrum of the Seas welcomed its first guests on April 18, 2019.

Following visits to 17 different ports in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Far East, the vessel finally arrived in Shanghai on June 3.

Before officially kicking off its maiden season, the Spectrum was named during a special ceremony at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.

Royal Caribbean brand ambassadors Xiaoming Huang and Angelabab served as the ship’s godparents during the event, which also marked the company’s 10th anniversary in China.

Following seasons in different destinations in the Asia/Pacific region, the Spectrum of the Seas marked Royal Caribbean International’s return to China earlier this year.

Now sailing from Shanghai again, the vessel is serving the local market with a series of four- to seven-night cruises to ports of call in Japan and South Korea.

The Spectrum is also poised to offer itineraries departing from Hong Kong during the 2024-25 winter season.

As part of the Quantum-Ultra Class, the Spectrum of the Seas introduced many new features, including Royal Caribbean’s first suite enclave and the Sky Pad, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience.