Silversea Names Martin Froggatt VP, Global Tour Operations

Martin Froggatt

Silversea welcomed Martin Froggatt as vice president of global tour operations.

Froggatt brings over 25 years of experience in the global travel industry, having held senior positions with numerous brands, including Travelopia, TUI, TCS Private Jet Expeditions, Quark Expeditions, Walt Disney Attractions and most recently Abercrombie & Kent.

He will report to Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea, according to a press release.

“I’m excited to be joining Silversea at a time of unprecedented growth and look forward to building on the brand’s leading destination offering, working with its team of experts to further strengthen its unmatched array of experiences ashore,” said Froggatt. “Deep destination immersion forms a key pillar of the Silversea experience, and with such a broad range of destinations in the brand’s portfolio, the opportunities for self-enrichment through experiences ashore—before, during, and after voyages—are limitless.”

