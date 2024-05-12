Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Silversea Announces Duval-Leroy as its Champagne of Choice

Silver Nova in Lisbon

Silversea has selected Duval-Leroy as its champagne of choice aboard its ships.

Duval-Leroy and Silversea share core values, which is commitment to exceptional quality, the company said in a statement.

 “When selecting a champagne, the consideration of quality is paramount,” said Lawrence d’Almeida, Silversea’s wine ambassador. “For Silversea, this begins with choosing the right partner. And Duval-Leroy was, for us, a natural choice. It is a long-standing family business, always focused on achieving the highest quality. With Silversea, they share an uncompromising commitment to excellence, achieved through attention to detail and passion for its craft.” 

Located in the heart of the Cote des Blancs, in Vertus, Champagne, Duval-Leroy produces a variety of champagnes that reflect the French tradition.

Guests will enjoy three Duval-Leroy champagnes aboard Silversea’s ships. The Duval-Leroy Brut Réserve will be the complimentary champagne of choice and will greet guests upon arrival in their suites. The Duval-Leroy Rosé Prestige Premier Cru will be offered to guests in upper suites upon embarkation, while the Duval-Leroy Femme de Champagne 2002 will also be available on the Connoisseur’s wine list at an additional charge.

