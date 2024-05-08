Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Seabourn Modifies Grand Africa Voyage

Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn announced changes to its 90-day Grand Africa Voyage to prioritize safety and avoid the Red Sea, according to a company statement.

Setting sail from Barcelona on Nov. 30 aboard the Seabourn Sojourn, the new itinerary includes visits to 42 destinations and cities in 20 countries, with seven overnight stays.

“I am so delighted for our guests, as I feel our deployment team did an amazing job crafting this modified Grand Africa Voyage that provides ample opportunities for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “This 90-day itinerary with 42 ports is Seabourn’s most in-depth Africa experience that I know so many guests are looking forward to.”

Featured destinations of the 90-day Grand Africa Voyage include: Mindelo, Ilha De São Vicente, Cape Verde; Maputo, Mozambique; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Victoria, Mahé, Seychelles; Cape Town, South Africa; Bom Bom Island, Sao Tome & Principe; Casablanca, Morocco; and Banjul, Gambia.

Overnights include Casablanca, Cape Town and Zanzibar City, as well as Port Elizabeth, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and Victoria, Mahé, Seychelles.

 

