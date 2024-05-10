Seabourn Kicks off 2024 Alaska Season

Seabourn’s 2024 Alaska season kicks off with the Seabourn Odyssey departing from Vancouver on May 10, 2024.

The season will also mark Seabourn Odyssey’s final season with the cruise line, providing one one last chance for guests to sail on the ship.

“While Seabourn will continue sailing to Alaska in the future, this upcoming season marks the final journeys of Seabourn Odyssey to ‘the Great Land,’ and we invite our guests to embark on one final voyage with her before she departs our fleet,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“As our very experienced Alaska Captain Tim Roberts shared with me once, ‘you have not seen Alaska until you have sailed with Seabourn’. This is because our meticulously crafted itineraries will take our extraordinary guests on the ultimate retreat into nature with a blend of up-close adventures and ultra-luxury amenities to immerse themselves in the beauty of Alaska. The ship’s intimate size and yacht-like atmosphere will grant them unparalleled intimacy with the land’s vast wildlife and breathtaking wilderness.”

The Seabourn Odyssey will sail 12 seven-day voyages from May through August 2024, sailing northbound or southbound between Vancouver and Juneau. Each seven-day sailing can also be combined to create a 14-day roundtrip Vancouver voyage. The Odyssey will also offer two 10-day Alaska Fjord Odyssey itineraries, as well as one 11-day Inside Passage and Alaska Fjords journey in June. The ship will complete its final season with a 22-day Farewell Voyage, traveling through Alaska before crossing the Pacific to Japan.

Seabourn Odyssey’s final Alaska season will offer a range of guided activities for guests to get up close to wildlife via hike, kayak, catamaran and Zodiac. Ventures by Seabourn will include explorations of Hubbard Glacier, Tracy/Endicott Arm, Inian Islands, Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords), Alert Bay in British Columbia, and more.