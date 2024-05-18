Seabourn Completes Solis Restaurant Roll Out

Seabourn has officially completed the implementation of its new restaurant, Solis, on the Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn.

The new dining experience celebrates Mediterranean cuisine inspired by the destinations visited by the line’s ships. Guests can look forward to light, modern cuisine, prepared fresh daily. The Solis experience will also offer a vintage-inspired cocktail menu, such as the Americano and the Bellini as well as Negroni.

“There’s no better way to start a new year than by unveiling a new fine dining experience, and the debut of Solis is a milestone that guests of Seabourn Quest are going to enjoy and remember,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Every dish and drink at Solis have been carefully created to reflect the inspirations from the places we visit, while the design and ambiance of the dining room set the perfect Mediterranean atmosphere combined with Seabourn style for guests to enjoy during their dining experience.”

Crafted by Master Chef and Culinary Partner Anton Egger, the dishes use fresh ingredients sourced from local markets during days at port.

Highlights include: