Sea Cloud Cruises to Celebrate America’s Cup with October 2024 Sailing

Sea Cloud Cruises will celebrate the 37th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup with two sailings in October onboard the Sea Cloud Spirit.

Departing on October 5 and October 12, both sailings feature an overnight in Barcelona during the Cup. As a special included bonus, America’s Cup and Sailing Expert Tim Kröger will provide personal commentary onboard during the America’s Cup live stream shown throughout the sailing. For an added cost, guests can also board an 82-foot catamaran at Marina Vela to see the competition finale up close.

“Sailing is rooted in the DNA of the Sea Cloud Cruises fleet, inspired by Marjorie Merriweather Post’s original Sea Cloud, the Sea Cloud II and our newest and largest ship Sea Cloud Spirit,” shares Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises North America. “This October Barcelona will become the epicenter of the sailing race world for the America’s Cup and a memorable moment for our guests onboard.”

The 13-night sailing departing on October 5 includes visits to Nice, France; Calvi, Corsica; Bastia, Corsica; Sanremo, Italy; Marseille, France; Palamós Spain and Barcelona. The voyage then continues to Collioure and Sète in France before ending in Nice, France.

The six-night itinerary option begins on October 12 in Barcelona.