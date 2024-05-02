Scenic Eclipse iI Makes Maiden Call to Townsville

On Sunday, April 28, the Port of Townsville welcomed the inaugural call of the Scenic Eclipse II, which has just commenced its two-year series of voyages in the Oceania region.

The ship’s first visit was welcomed by Townsville City Councillor Liam Mooney, Townsville City Council Mayor Troy Thompson, Townsville Enterprise CEO Claudia Brumme-Smith and Port of Townsville CEO Renee Crosby.

The Scenic Eclipse will explore Australia with itineraries spanning from 2024 to early 2026. The sailings will explore the Queensland coastline, the Northern Territory and Kimberley region, and the coast of Western Australia in 2025.