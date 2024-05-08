Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Scarlet Lady Makes Maiden Call to La Seyne-sur-Mer

Scarlet Lady in La Seyne-sur-Mer

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady made its maiden call to the French port of La Seyne-sur-Mer in the bay of Toulon on Monday, May 6. 

The Scarlet Lady’s first visit was commemorated with the traditional plaque exchange that took place onboard.

The ship visited the port while sailing its seven-night Mediterranean voyage which departed from Barcelona, Spain on May 5.

The Scarlet Lady operates week-long Mediterranean cruises sailing roundtrip from Barcelona. Destinations include Cannes, France; Marseille, France; Palma De Mallorca, Spain; and Marina di Carrara, Italy among others.

