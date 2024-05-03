Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Scarlet Lady Makes Maiden Call to Funchal

Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady made its inaugural visit to Funchal, Madeira on Tuesday, April 30.

The ship’s maiden visit was commemorated with the traditional welcome ceremony with the captain, Aris Jose Medina Morales.

The Scarlet Lady arrived at the Port of Funchal mid-morning for a nine-hour call as part of its 14-night transatlantic cruise which departed from Miami on April 21. The ship will also visit Malaga and Valencia before arriving in Barcelona on May 5.

The Scarlet Lady will stay positioned in Barcelona throughout the summer, operating week-long itineraries exploring the Mediterranean.

 

