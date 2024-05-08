Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Royal Caribbean Releases Making an Icon Series Finale

Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean released  “Preparing for an Iconic Debut,” the final episode in its Making an Icon series.

“Preparing for an Iconic Debut” depicts the scenes of the final days leading up to the January 2024 debut of the largest ship in the world. The final part of the series shows highlights such as the moment the Icon crossed under the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark, the installation of 33,550 real plants and the arrival of thousands of crew members in Spain.

Viewers will also see the finishing touches like stress testing, show rehearsals and crew training on the transatlantic, as well as the ship’s arrival in Miami.

The video is available here.

