Royal Caribbean Introduces Loyalty Status Match Program

Royal Caribbean Group announced that loyalty members from its three brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea – will enjoy the same tier status across all three brands.

The Royal Caribbean Group Loyalty Status Match program allows members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society, Celebrity Cruises’ Captain’s Club and Silversea’s Venetian Society to be status matched for upcoming cruises on a sister brand. New benefits onboard for members who have their status matched will begin with sailings departing on June 5, 2024.

“We strive to provide guests with experiences within our portfolio of brands that meet them for all of life’s moments,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

“Each of our differentiated brands have passionate fans who take pride in the status they’ve achieved through repeat sailings. In a first for the cruise industry, our new Loyalty Status Match program rewards guests traveling across our brands, and this is one more step in our journey of transforming a vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.”

Program highlights include: