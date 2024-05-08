Royal Caribbean Group Introduces New Social Media Partner Rallio

In celebration of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, Royal Caribbean Group announced the launch of Rallio, a new social media partner.

With Rallio, travel advisors will gain access to ready-to-use social media content developed by Royal Caribbean’s in-house trade marketing team, the company said.

The posts are customizable and shareable across all major social media platforms to help travel partners boost visibility.

The free tool also allows travel advisors to schedule posts ahead of time across all social platforms.

Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International’s senior vice president of sales and trade support and services, said: “The appreciation for our valued travel partners is at an all-time high and we’re thankful for the trust they have given Royal Caribbean to deliver lifelong vacation memories for their clients.

“We remain committed to investing in our travel partner’s business success by providing the right combination of automated features and tools that help our travel partners deliver a more personalized, memorable, and impactful client experience. With Rallio, travel partners will have the full support of Royal Caribbean’s in-house marketing team to help take their social media presence, across all social platforms, and business to a whole new level. We’re excited to be on this journey with them.”

Starting May 8, Rallio is available on CruisingPower.com in the United States and Canada under Sales & Marketing > Social Media. As a token of appreciation, travel partners will also have a chance to win up to $500 for their Co-Op marketing spend if they register for Rallio in May.

Features include: