Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Royal Caribbean Adds New Ports of Call for Spectrum

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International announced new ports of call for the Spectrum of the Seas, sailing itineraries to Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

The Spectrum of the Seas deployment now includes more calls to cities such as Ishigaki and Okinawa in Japan, Busan and Jeju in South Korea and Danang and Nha Trang in Vietnam. Other ports of call include cities such as Fukuoka and Nagasaki in Japan and Hue in Vietnam.

Travelers can enjoy outdoor adventures, cultural experiences and culinary delights, these destinations have something for every traveler aboard Spectrum.

In Ishigaki, guests can hike up Mount Otomo or kayak through Nagura Anparu Wetland’s mangroves, enjoy snorkeling at Nami-no-ue Sea and Sky Park in Okinawa or explore the Vinpearl Amusement Park in Nha Trang.

 Culinary enthusiasts can indulge in seafood at Jagalchi Seafood Market in Busan or sample traditional Vietnamese dishes banh beo (steamed rice cakes topped with shrimp, mung bean paste and scallions, served with fish sauce) and banh khoai (crispy crepe stuffed with pork belly and shrimp) in Hue and Danang.

Travelers can also visit the Tocho-ji Temple in Fukuoka and the Oura Catholic Church in Nagasaki.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.