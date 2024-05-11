Royal Caribbean Adds New Ports of Call for Spectrum

Royal Caribbean International announced new ports of call for the Spectrum of the Seas, sailing itineraries to Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

The Spectrum of the Seas deployment now includes more calls to cities such as Ishigaki and Okinawa in Japan, Busan and Jeju in South Korea and Danang and Nha Trang in Vietnam. Other ports of call include cities such as Fukuoka and Nagasaki in Japan and Hue in Vietnam.

Travelers can enjoy outdoor adventures, cultural experiences and culinary delights, these destinations have something for every traveler aboard Spectrum.

In Ishigaki, guests can hike up Mount Otomo or kayak through Nagura Anparu Wetland’s mangroves, enjoy snorkeling at Nami-no-ue Sea and Sky Park in Okinawa or explore the Vinpearl Amusement Park in Nha Trang.

Culinary enthusiasts can indulge in seafood at Jagalchi Seafood Market in Busan or sample traditional Vietnamese dishes banh beo (steamed rice cakes topped with shrimp, mung bean paste and scallions, served with fish sauce) and banh khoai (crispy crepe stuffed with pork belly and shrimp) in Hue and Danang.

Travelers can also visit the Tocho-ji Temple in Fukuoka and the Oura Catholic Church in Nagasaki.