Resorts World Cruises Deploys Integrated MEO-LEO Service from SES

Resorts World Cruises announced an agreement with SES to install its integrated Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service on the Genting Dream with future plans for the Resorts World One, according to a press release.

Resorts World Cruises is the first cruise line in Asia to deploy the integrated offering, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO Service, enabling guests to stay connected across the ship’s onboard accommodations, including the Palace suites and spas.

“At Resorts World Cruises, we are constantly striving to enhance our onboard guests’ experiences with best-in-class hospitality and services, complemented by the latest innovations and technology offerings. In this digital age, state-of-the-art connectivity is at the heart of many vacationers. As such, we are delighted to engage SES to pioneer connected experiences at sea for the cruise market, whilst also making the most of this connectivity to optimize our operations,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“Reliable high-speed connectivity is an essential enabler for Resorts World Cruises’ ambition of redefining cruising, with world-class luxury accommodation, exclusive restaurants, spas and other facilities, as well as personalized tailored experiences for their guests,” said Simon Maher, Global Head of Maritime Cruise at SES.

“With our fully integrated, end-to-end service that brings together the power of multiple orbits, we are proud to deliver unmatched connectivity that powers cruise liners’ cutting-edge onboard offering and helps companies maintain their competitive edge.”