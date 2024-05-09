Regent Seven Seas Cruises Expands Immersive Overnights Collection

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is expanding its “Immersive Overnights” collection with a new Sunset Over Tuscany Mediterranean sailing, 24 new shore excursions and 12 new land programs.

The new 12-night Sunset Over Tuscany voyage, sailing from Italy to Barcelona, Spain on October 22, 2025 visits Valletta, Malta; Naples, Italy; Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; and Provence (Marseille), France. Guests can opt for shore excursions such as a Sunset Wine Tasting & Dinner at a Tuscan Villa and Discover Florence at Sunset.

New shoreside experiences include enjoying a Kobe beef dinner in Japan, sampling Croatian wines in some of the country’s most prestigious vineyards or exploring the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The collection features destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Asia, with itineraries between October 2024 and October 2025 ranging from seven to 14 nights.

“We are incredibly excited to offer such a diverse selection of travel experiences to enrich our unique Immersive Overnights collection, as well as add a completely new itinerary for guests to enjoy,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The collection features an overnight stay and multiple days in every single port of call, allowing discerning travelers the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in Europe and Asia’s rich history and vibrant cultures, all while reveling in spacious all-suite accommodations and personalized service onboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet.”

New Overnight Land Programs include:

Croatian Elegance and Trendy Nightlife: Visit the cathedral and Emperor Diocletian’s 4th-century palace in Split before exploring the nightlife in Hvar.

Adriatic and Balkan Trilogy: Explore the history, architecture, culture and cuisine across Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.

Adriatic Tapestry: Visit two UNESCO World Heritage site Old Towns (Montenegro and Croatia).

Ancient Marvels of the Peloponnese: Discover the archaeological sites in Epidaurus, Mycenae, and Corinth.

Travel Advisors who watch the Immersive Overnights webinar with Steve Odell, Regent’s chief sales officer, and Shawn Tubman, senior vice president of sales and trade marketing, North America, are eligible to receive $500 shipboard credit per suite for their clients on any Immersive Overnights bookings made now through June 30, 2024.

In addition, until June 30, 2024, travel advisors who make three new bookings on voyages in Regent’s Immersive Overnights collection have the chance to earn a free voyage.