Regent and Aston Martin F1 Unveil New Exclusive Spotlight Voyage

Regent Seven Seas Cruises and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team announced the next phase of their exclusive partnership, the new Spotlight Voyage sailing the Mediterranean in Summer 2025, according to a press release.

The Spotlight Voyage, hosted by former Formula 1 driver Pedro de la Rosa and members of Aston Martin Aramco including engineers and executives, will be onboard the Seven Seas Splendor’s July 22, 2025, 10-night sailing.

Representatives from Aston Martin will also participate in the exclusive journey through workshops around innovation and design.

“Our collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has been met with so much excitement and we are delighted to announce details of the next stage of our partnership with this incredible Spotlight Voyage,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime sailing aboard our newest ship will allow luxury travelers to immerse themselves in the world of motor racing and the rich heritage of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team through fascinating experiences and perspectives, all the while enjoying the highest standards of personalized service, unlimited shore excursions and exquisite cuisine on board an all-inclusive, ultra-luxury Regent cruise.”

Jefferson Slack, managing director – Commercial and Marketing, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, added: “The Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Aston Martin Aramco partnership was formed on the basis of our shared passion for creating once-in-a-lifetime moments whether on land or at sea. The newly unveiled Spotlight Voyage, which will take place right in the heart of the 2025 season, is the perfect way for guests to get an exclusive look into the fascinating inner workings of an iconic Formula 1 team.”

The sailing will include meet and greets and Q&A sessions with Aston Martin Aramco driver ambassador Pedro de la Rosa, a veteran of over 100 races.

“I am thrilled to host this exclusive Spotlight Voyage aboard with our friends at Regent and even more excited to be sailing from my hometown of Barcelona,” said de la Rosa. “I’ve spent over three decades pursuing my passion for racing in every corner of the globe, and I can’t wait to share this passion and my unique experiences with both Regent and Aston Martin Aramco fans while cruising the Mediterranean on this special voyage.”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will also offer pre- and post-cruise motor-racing themed land programs for guests who wish to extend their vacation.