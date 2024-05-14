Puerto Valparaiso to Construct New Cruise Dock

Puerto Valparaíso, in collaboration with the Municipality of Valparaíso and the Regional Government, signed an agreement which includes the construction of a new cruise dock, which will be integrated with the existing passenger terminal, increasing its capacity significantly.

The signing, attended by Chile’s President, Gabriel Boric, took place last October.

Franco Gandolfo, general manager of Puerto Valparaíso, said: “Our commitment to progress remains steadfast as we delineate the forthcoming challenges. This is in line with the pledges we have made to the city under the Agreement for Valparaíso. A cornerstone of this agreement is the construction of a pier with priority for cruise ships—a development poised to unlock new opportunities within the cruise industry and create expansive areas that will bolster tourism in the city.”