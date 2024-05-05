Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Princess Cruises Announces 2026 World Cruise

Coral Princess

Princess Cruises announced its 2026 World Cruise aboard the Coral Princess, featuring 52 ports of call in 28 countries, across six continents.

The 114-day world tour offers two roundtrip options with departures from Ft. Lauderdale, on January 5, 2026, and Los Angeles on January 21, 2026.

“This 2026 World Cruise addresses a growing interest in longer voyages that make stops at more exotic destinations, and the urge to do it as part of a more all-inclusive experience,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Our 2026 World Cruise offers our most destination-rich itinerary ever so guests can immerse themselves in a global experience rich with landmarks, ancient ruins, unique landscapes, wildlife, gastronomy, cultures and heritage.”

Highlights of the 2026 Princess World Cruise include:

  • Inaugural call to Boracay, Philippines 
  • First-time World Cruise calls to Puerto Chiapas, Mexico and Ponta Delgado, Azores Islands
  • Visits to 52 destinations, the most ever offered on a Princess World Cruise, with access to 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites
  • More time in port with “More Ashore Late-Night” stays in 13 ports including Singapore, Sydney and Honolulu, and one overnight stay in Hong Kong.

 

Travelers can also look forward to onboard cultural enrichments and entertainment such as destination-specific events, language classes and guest lecturers.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.