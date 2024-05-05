Princess Cruises Announces 2026 World Cruise

Princess Cruises announced its 2026 World Cruise aboard the Coral Princess, featuring 52 ports of call in 28 countries, across six continents.

The 114-day world tour offers two roundtrip options with departures from Ft. Lauderdale, on January 5, 2026, and Los Angeles on January 21, 2026.

“This 2026 World Cruise addresses a growing interest in longer voyages that make stops at more exotic destinations, and the urge to do it as part of a more all-inclusive experience,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Our 2026 World Cruise offers our most destination-rich itinerary ever so guests can immerse themselves in a global experience rich with landmarks, ancient ruins, unique landscapes, wildlife, gastronomy, cultures and heritage.”

Highlights of the 2026 Princess World Cruise include:

Inaugural call to Boracay, Philippines

First-time World Cruise calls to Puerto Chiapas, Mexico and Ponta Delgado, Azores Islands

Visits to 52 destinations, the most ever offered on a Princess World Cruise, with access to 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

More time in port with “More Ashore Late-Night” stays in 13 ports including Singapore, Sydney and Honolulu, and one overnight stay in Hong Kong.

Travelers can also look forward to onboard cultural enrichments and entertainment such as destination-specific events, language classes and guest lecturers.