Princess Cruises Announces 2026 Total Solar Eclipse Voyage

Total Solar Eclipse

Princess Cruises is inviting guests to witness the next total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, while sailing onboard the Sky Princess.

The Sky Princess will depart Southampton on August 8, 2026, for a 14-day Mediterranean cruise, highlighted with total eclipse viewing while the ship is at sea, off the coast of Spain.

“The best way to see a total solar eclipse is via cruise ship, and or guests who recently experienced this rare occurrence on Discovery Princess and Emerald Princess were simply blown away,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We make it easy for guests to come aboard, relax and meet other eclipse enthusiasts. It’s truly a special opportunity.”

During the two minutes and 18 seconds of the total eclipse, passengers will gather on the top decks with Princess safety glasses for viewing. Travelers will also enjoy lectures from astronomy experts, themed treats and drinks, solar system trivia and more.

The Total Eclipse Sky Princess Voyage goes on sale May 23, 2024, with rates starting at $2,199 per person. Ports of call include Cherbourg, France; Bilbao, Spain; Malaga, Spain; Cartagena, Spain; Gibraltar; Lisbon, Portugal and La Coruña, Spain.

“Our recent solar eclipse cruises were completely sold out so interested guests should book this Sky Princess cruise as soon as it opens on May 23. It truly will be an experience to remember,” added Padgett.

