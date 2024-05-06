Princess Cruises Announces 2025-26 South America and Antarctica Season

Princess Cruises announced its 2025-26 South America and Antarctica season, exploring 20 destinations in 11 countries, according to a company statement.

“Our upcoming 2025-26 cruise season to South America and Antarctica promises remarkable journeys with incredible opportunities to glide through glacial waters of Antarctica to enjoy views of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait – all unforgettable sites to behold,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. “Plus our thoughtfully planned itineraries offer guests more time in robust South American cities to fully immerse themselves in the culture to get a taste of how the locals live.”

Princess Cruises’ 2025-26 South America and Antarctica season features a total of seven departures and five unique itineraries sailing from November 2025 to January 2026.

Highlights of the 2025-25 South America and Antarctica season:

The 17-day Antarctica Adventure cruises feature four days of exploration in the Antarctic region and a special festive voyage to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Day at sea, complete with an overnight stay in Buenos Aires.

A 16-day Cape Horn and Strait of Magellan with an overnight in Buenos Aires and scenic cruising past the Amalia Glacier.

The 53-day Ultimate Antarctica and South America Adventure, connecting Los Angeles and Buenos Aires, with overnight stays in Lima (Callao) and Buenos Aires.

In addition, for travelers who want to add a land tour to visit landmarks before or after their cruise, Princess offers two options: