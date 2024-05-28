Positive Polar Chooses Rescompany’s cruisePAL

Positive Polar has installed Rescompany’s suite of digital solutions, cruisePAL.

Developed in collaboration with MariApps and OnboarD Software, cruisePAL is a suite of software designed to meet the needs of both operators and passengers, the company said in a statement.

The system manages all aspects of the reservation process, including bookings, reservation revisions, payments, sales invoice and commission production, agency account reconciliation and so on. The web-based architecture of cruisePAL CRS also allows agents to work from anywhere.

Founders of Positive Polar, Hugo Hinrichsen and Jennifer Bonilla, said: “While designing and setting up our brand-new company, we are constantly seeking ways to enhance the guest experience. Integrating cruisePAL Reservation system aligns perfectly with this mission. This user-friendly platform will streamline the booking process, allowing guests to secure their dream polar expedition with ease.”

Peter Winqvist, CEO of Rescompany, added: “As Positive Polar embarks on this journey of implementing cruisePAL digital solutions, the Rescompany team is dedicated to delivering unparalleled service to ensure a seamless experience for our new customer. Rescompany extends a warm welcome and looks forward to forging a prosperous relationship with Positive Polar.”