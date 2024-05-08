Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port of Vancouver Readies for Record Passenger Numbers

Koningsdam in Vancouver

The Port of Vancouver is gearing up for another record-breaking cruise season with about 1.27 million passengers expected to pass through the Canada Place terminal between March 11 and October 29.

The figure shows a 2 percent increase compared to 1.4 million passengers in 2023, according to a press release.

“We are expecting another exciting season for the award-winning Canada Place terminal in 2024, with cruise lines reporting robust bookings and the popularity of the Alaskan cruise marketing continuing to grow,” said Mandy Chan, cruise services manager at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “While record numbers of cruise tourists visiting our region will provide a vital boost for local businesses and tourism providers, it will also mean anyone planning to visit Canada Place or nearby areas downtown should plan ahead and expect increased crowds and traffic.”

Port Authority added that visitors and locals can expect to see high passenger volumes at Canada Place this week and throughout the summer, with only five days between now and the end of September without at least one cruise ship visit.

