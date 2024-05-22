Port of Seattle Breaks Ground on Maritime Innovation Center

The Port of Seattle announced the start of the renovation and modernization of the Ship Supply Building at Fishermen’s Terminal to transform it into a modern Living Building Challenge (LBC) – certified Maritime Innovation Center (MInC).

The new facility will bring together students, business innovators, public agencies, academia, as well as community stakeholders to collaborate around maritime industry needs and opportunities.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a celebration of the Port’s substantial commitment to support innovation as a way to foster the maritime industry’s ability to sustain our region’s blue economy,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman. “The transformation of the Port’s oldest asset into one that can meet the Living Building Challenge symbolizes the Port’s recognition of the maritime industry’s significance to our region’s history and future.”

“The future of the maritime industry and the ocean economy is innovative, sustainable, and equitable,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins. “The Maritime Innovation Center will foster an atmosphere of collaboration and innovation which will ensure that all the sectors of the maritime industry, from commercial fishing to the growing green maritime economy, have not only a home but an anchor in Seattle.”

The design and construction of the MInC will adhere to the Living Building Challenge (LBC) sustainability standard. As a Living Building, the MInC will generate its own energy, capture water, and process its own waste.