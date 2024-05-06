Port of Roses Kicks off 2024 Cruise Season

The Port of Roses in Costa Brava kicked off its 2024 cruise season with the arrival of the Sea Cloud II on May 1.

The ship arrived at 1 pm from the port of Barcelona, anchored in the Bay of Roses and set sail at 7 pm to the port of Sète, in France. Passengers had the chance to explore the town of Roses and its cultural and gastronomic attractions, as well as enjoy wine tasting at D.O. Empordà wineries.

Running through November 2, this season will see nine ships visit the port bringing a total of 1,500 passengers, more than doubling last year’s figures.

A total of six cruise lines will visit the port Sebourn, which returns with a maiden call of the Ovation. Other cruise lines to visit Port of Roses this year include SeaDream and Sea Cloud Cruises, CroisiEurope, Mystic and The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection.