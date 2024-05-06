Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Port of Roses Kicks off 2024 Cruise Season

Sea Cloud II Roses

The Port of Roses in Costa Brava kicked off its 2024 cruise season with the arrival of the Sea Cloud II on May 1.

The ship arrived at 1 pm from the port of Barcelona, anchored in the Bay of Roses and set sail at 7 pm to the port of Sète, in France. Passengers had the chance to explore the town of Roses and its cultural and gastronomic attractions, as well as enjoy wine tasting at D.O. Empordà wineries.

Running through November 2, this season will see nine ships visit the port bringing a total of 1,500 passengers, more than doubling last year’s figures.

A total of six cruise lines will visit the port Sebourn, which returns with a maiden call of the Ovation. Other cruise lines to visit Port of Roses this year include SeaDream and Sea Cloud Cruises, CroisiEurope, Mystic and The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.