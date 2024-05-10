Port of Osaka Celebrates the Opening of New Terminal

The Port of Osaka’s new passenger terminal at Tempozan Wharf officially opened on May 1.

The opening ceremony was held on May 5, when Celebrity Cruises’ Millennium arrived at the port.

The new Tempozan Passenger Terminal measures approximately 5,780㎡, which is twice as large compared to the old terminal, and will have the capacity to accommodate larger ships.

The ship called at Osaka while sailing its 13-night Best of Japan voyage which departed from Yokohama on May 2. The Celebrity Millenium will also call in Hakodate, Aomori and Shimizu before returning to Yokohama on May 15.