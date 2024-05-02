Port of Auckland Completes Summer Cruise Season

The Port of Auckland marked the end of its summer cruise ship season with the Queens Wharf on Friday April 26.

Between October and April, the port welcomed 133 cruise ship visits this summer and around 330,000 passengers, including Disney Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages entering the market for the first time.

Avinash Murthy, who’s in charge of the port’s marine and cruise operations, said this season saw numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.

“It has been an exciting and busy season with our cruise team quickly adopting and integrating new procedures along the way,” said Murthy.

“It was fantastic to see cruise operators like Disney Wonder call here for the first time, bringing a great fun family vibe to the city center. The cruise industry has proven to be resilient and we are looking forward to next season.”

For the next summer season, Auckland anticipates at least 110 cruise visits, with a few ships scheduled over winter.

“Cruise ships are an important contributor to the tourism economy and first impressions start from the moment a ship is tied up,” added Avi.

“Providing a smooth, seamless transition for passengers from a ship into the city and region is vital for introducing our country and culture to tourists,” says Avi. “Improved infrastructure, facilities and processes are all important if we want to make sure Auckland is the destination of choice.”

The port continues its effort to minimize disruption in the Downtown Ferry Basin for Auckland commuters.

“Cruise ships can only arrive or depart Princes Wharf at certain times and there are also restrictions on ferry movements within the basin when cruise movements occur. While only around 1 percent of ferries were impacted by cruise operations this season, we’re working with the Harbourmaster, Auckland Transport and ferry operators to see how we can further minimize disruptions for the next summer cruise season.”