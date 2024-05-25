Port NOLA Appoints Ronald Wendel Acting Pres. and CEO

Ronald J. Wendel Jr. will be the new acting president and CEO of Port NOLA and acting CEO of NOPB following the departure of the current President Brandy Christian.

Wendel, currently serving as Port NOLA’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, joined the team in 2015.

“The Port NOLA Board and its executive team are focused on assuring a smooth and transparent process to maintain operational continuity during this leadership transition period,” said Board Chairman Walter Leger, Jr. “We are confident in Wendel’s experience and welcome the opportunity to work alongside him and the Port NOLA / NOPB teams to drive growth and success. Simultaneously, the Board is committed to ensuring a thoughtful process for determining the permanent President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of NOPB.

“We will continue engaging with the Governor’s Office, State officials, the maritime industry, and other stakeholders to ensure that the State’s priorities, including the Louisiana International Terminal at Violet and any additional port infrastructure projects, are given the foremost consideration to drive Louisiana toward the top of the global supply chain.

“We are grateful for Brandy Christian’s visionary leadership and contributions to Port NOLA and NOPB throughout her tenure, which have set the stage for continued progress and success,” said Wendel. “I am proud to have been part of the management team that Brandy developed over the past nine years and even more humbled for the opportunity to work alongside our staff and stakeholders in a new role to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and foster sustainable growth.”