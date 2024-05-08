Port Milwaukee Hosts First Port Leadership and Career Summit

Port Milwaukee and Holcim US hosted middle and high school students from Future Urban Leaders at the first-ever Port Leadership & Career Summit on Tuesday, May 7.

The Leadership & Career Summit provided students with experience and exposure to the various career options in the maritime industry.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson kicked off the event, encouraging students to consider and pursue a career in maritime. He also underscored the substantial impact of Port Milwaukee on the city’s economy and tourism

“Port Milwaukee is an economic engine in our city. It increases commerce and adds value,” said Mayor Johnson. “I want everyone, particularly young people, to understand the career opportunities available at the port.”

Students had the chance to climb aboard the S.S. Alpena, chartered by Holcim. Students took tours of the five terminals on Jones Island, providing a first-hand look at ship operations and the support services behind the scenes.

The event also included a leadership panel with industry leaders, including Port Director Jackie Q. Carter, who shared their educational backgrounds and career paths.

“Port Milwaukee is excited about opportunities to introduce students to a diverse range of career opportunities,” said Carter. “With the Leadership & Career Summit, the goal was to inspire and empower local students, by offering valuable insight from industry professionals to broaden their horizons to new possibilities for a successful future.

Jared Stull, vice president of supply chain for Holcim US, said: “Holcim is proud to support educational opportunities in our communities, particularly for young up-and-coming leaders. We hope the Leadership & Career Summit participants had fun learning about our maritime supply chain and are inspired to consider joining us one day.”

Darnell Hamilton, executive director of Future Urban Leaders, added: “We are honored to be a part of Port Milwaukee’s community outreach initiative, as it aligns with our organization’s goal of exposing young people to the vast world of careers this city has to offer. We enjoyed engaging in a day of knowledge sharing with industry leaders who operate on Jones Island.”