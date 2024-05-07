Port Klawock Opens as Alaska’s Newest Cruise Destination

Alaska’s newest cruise port, Port Klawock, marked the official start of its operations with the arrival of the Seabourn Odyssey on Monday, May 6.

The event was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located near Klawock on the Pacific side of Prince of Wales Island, Port Klawock is the latest initiative from Na-Dena`, a joint venture between the Alaska Native corporations Huna Totem and Doyon, Limited, and Klawock Heenya, the Native village corporation of Klawock.

“In collaboration with Klawock Heenya and Doyon, Limited, our vision for Port Klawock prioritizes respect for culture and community above all else,” said Huna Totem Corporation president and CEO Russell Dick. “As we did with Icy Strait Point, we are developing this project with the land and our shareholders in mind and cannot wait to share Klawock with the world.”

The new port includes a floating tender dock, welcome facilities, retail options offering Alaska Native arts and crafts and a shore excursions dispatch. Additionally, guests can expect a range of shore excursions with local guides and a shuttle to Klawock and Craig.

“Our investment in Port Klawock is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development that benefits all communities on Prince of Wales Island,” said Doyon, Limited Senior Vice President and CFO Patrick Duke. “We’re here to build something that lasts, respecting heritage and natural resources.”

“This port could have a generational impact on our shareholders and community,” said Mary Edenshaw, CEO of Klawock Heenya. “As we welcome tourists and expand the visitor industry in Klawock, we weigh all those decisions with shareholders and the community in mind.”