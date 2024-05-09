Port Canaveral: New Cruise Terminal Ready for Summer 2026

Port Canaveral announced its plan today to build a new cruise terminal to meet growing demand, according to a press release.

According to the port, the decision to build a new multi-user cruise terminal at the Port’s existing North 8 berth provides significant cost savings, operational flexibility, and an expedited construction timeline of approximately two years to accommodate the largest ships in the world across a spectrum of brands.

“We have cruise partners with immediate needs to locate assets in Florida and Port Canaveral is where they want to be,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “Our ability to efficiently bring a new cruise terminal online was key to retaining and growing this important business segment that supports many jobs and delivers high value to our regional and state economy.”

Port Canaveral’s existing North 8 berth shares its basin with the Port’s Cruise Terminal 5 on the northside of Port Canaveral. Designed and built in 2018 for multi-purpose flexibility, North 8 berth will require minimal modifications to extend the current 1,020 linear feet bulkhead to 1,344 feet to accommodate large cruise vessels. Additionally, waterside improvements to the northside of the shared basin will also extend and improve the berthing capacity of Cruise Terminal 5.

The new multi-user cruise terminal and parking facility will leverage technology to provide optimal flexibility for multi-users, multi-brands. The North 8 location, current berth configuration and vacant uplands affords the opportunity for minimal disruption to current port and tenant operations during construction.

“A new cruise terminal and the business it will deliver builds on our Board’s commitment to the economic prosperity of our Port community,” said Micah Loyd, Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners.

The timeline for design, engineering, and construction are in development with target completion for the new facility by summer 2026. The new terminal campus will include a multi-story parking facility to accommodate up to 3,000 vehicles and roadway improvements in and out of the new facility, including turning lanes and a “flyover” ramp directly connecting the site with State Road 401.