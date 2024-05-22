Ponant’s Le Jacques Cartier to be Positioned in French Polynesia in 2026

Starting in 2026, Ponant will extend its French Polynesian program by positioning Le Jacques Cartier in the Polynesian and Pacific archipelagos from September 2026 through March 2027, according to a press release.

Le Jacques Cartier will introduce new itineraries, including themed itineraries that will highlight the history and cultures of the archipelagos visited. Further deployment details on Le Jacques Cartier will be announced soon.

“French Polynesia is a very popular destination with our guests. We want to offer them a wide range of itineraries and experiences in line with what has forged our identity,” explains Hervé Gastinel, CEO of the Ponant group, “small French-flagged ships, committed to respecting the visited territories and minimizing our impact, all with Ponant’s refined and exclusive service.”

The Explorer will offer a new 14-day expedition experience in the region, while the m/s Paul Gauguin will continue sailing year-round.

“Paul Gauguin Cruises is French Polynesia’s Destination Expert and its award-winning m/s Paul Gauguin’s relaxed atmosphere and warm welcome have enchanted guests for more than 25 years,” said Hervé Gastinel. “With Le Jacques Cartier, we are bringing a complementary offer, combining expertise in the destination and the Ponant DNA. We will offer an expedition cruise format, in direct contact with nature and local populations, with the ‘French touch’ that characterizes us.”