P&O Cruises Delivers Kit Bags to Vanuatu Paralympic Committee

400 kit bags for the Vanuatu Paralympic Committee.

P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Encounter arrived in Vanuatu carrying nearly 400 kit bags for the Vanuatu Paralympic Committee.

The ship was loaded with three pallets of kit bags filled with thousands of items to be donated to the Pacific Island’s Paris Paralympic hopefuls.

The sporting equipment, training gear were donated by Paralympics Australia and include stock from the Australian Paralympic Team’s previous campaigns

“P&O Cruises Australia loves to give back to the destinations we visit, and Vanuatu is a favorite destination for our guests. We are proud to support the Vanuatu Paralympic Committee by ensuring these donated goods can reach people who would not otherwise be able to train, and dream of competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” said P&O Cruises Australia Senior Vice President Peter Little.

The Vanuatu Paralympic Committee thanked the cruise line and Paralympics Australia for their donations.

“This has become a reality driven by the vision, imagination, commitment, and voluntary support of a legion of individuals and organizations to support Vanuatu’s Hidden People – those living with an impairment in remote villages around Vanuatu. This equipment and clothing will support their engagement in sport, improving their health outcomes, but importantly improving their own feelings of self-worth and gaining community acceptance and understanding,” said VPC President Margaret Macfarlane.

