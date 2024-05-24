Optimizing Entertainment at NCL Has Increased Ship ROI

A revamped entertainment program at Norwegian Cruise Line means there are less cast members, more revenue cabins available, and has led to higher guest satisfaction scores.

Patrik Dahlgren, executive vice president vessel operations, said the highest rated shows in the fleet were the smallest shows from a cast perspective.

“Those are shows we produced internally in Tampa,” he said. “They are high energy, shorter shows with less cast members.”

Dahlgren, speaking at the line’s investor day event in Manhattan on Monday, noted the shorter shows also came with little to no licensing fees, as opposed to the high fees required to license Broadway titles.

“When you have a large number of cast numbers, the challenge is the crew berths. There were simply not enough crew berths and (the cast) spilled over into revenue generating cabins.

“By going to this model, we not only increased guest satisfaction for scores related to entertainment, but we were able to return back the revenue these cabins that were occupied by crew.”

Cast numbers have been reduced from approximately 42 per ship to 21, while revenue cabins taken up by the cast has gone from 11 per ship to zero, according to a company presentation.