Oceania Cruises Launches Free Marketing Solution for Trade Partners

Oceania Cruises, in collaboration with Approach Guides, announced the launch of Oceania Insider Connect, a free marketing solution for trade partners to boost sales.

“As we gear up for further growth with the addition of our eighth ship, Allura, launching next summer, this tool will support our travel partners and our mutual success. Our travel advisor partners are busier than ever and Oceania Insider Connect is precisely the type of innovative technology that will make it easy and efficient to grow their business,” said Nikki F. Upshaw, senior vice president of global sales at Oceania Cruises. “With Oceania Insider Connect, our advisors will be able to share the Oceania Cruises experience, boost their engagement and build enduring guest relationships – all with less work and this free, turnkey tool.”

Oceania Insider Connect offers two marketing solutions: instantly co-brandable marketing pages that showcase Oceania Cruises’ itineraries, onboard experiences, and promotions; and a co-branded website with real-time pricing and availability.

Additionally, the new tool utilizes AI to suggest unique social posts and client emails as well as QR codes linked back to an advisor’s website.

“We are so pleased that Oceania Cruises has embraced our new trade marketing solution, adapting the underlying technology to their advisors’ requirements,” said Approach Guides co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Raezer. “Advisors can now quickly send a personal, on-brand message to their clients in the moment when they are learning about Oceania Cruises’ incredible itineraries. It’s a game-changing proposition, especially for advisors selling specific sailings and groups, and it’s really exciting.”