Oceania Cruises Announces Four-Category Upgrade Sale

Oceania Cruises announced an up to four-category upgrade on more than 60 sailings throughout 2024 and 2025, according to a statement.

The limited-time Upgrade Sale runs from now through June 30, allowing guests to enhance their experience by upgrading their staterooms from Inside to Oceanview, Oceanview to Veranda, Veranda to Concierge, or Concierge to Penthouse Suite.

“It is exciting to give our guests an unparalleled opportunity to elevate their travel experience with this Upgrade Sale. The breadth of sailings and the selection of dates, lengths and destinations are second to none. This is a unique chance to book some late-season 2024 and winter/spring 2025 sailings with extraordinary added value,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

The offer is valid on voyages ranging from six to 35 days exploring destinations around the globe including Alaska, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and South America.

Featured Sailings Include: