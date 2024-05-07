Oasis of the Seas Arrives in Europe for Summer Program

Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis of the Seas returned to Europe for its summer program in the Western Mediterranean.

After sailing from PortMiami in late April, the 2009-built vessel arrived in Spain on May 1, 2024.

As part of a 14-night trans-Atlantic crossing, the Oasis of the Seas visited Cádiz, Málaga Alicante, and Valencia before arriving in Barcelona on May 5, 2024.

The 5,400-guest cruise ship is now set to offer a series of seven-night cruises that sail in the Western Mediterranean.

In addition to Barcelona, passengers are able to board the vessel in Civitavecchia for itineraries that feature visits to destinations in Spain, France and Italy. Ports of call include Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, Naples and La Spezia.

Running through late September, the program marks Oasis’ first season in the Mediterranean in over five years.

Before returning to North America later this year, the ship is also scheduled to undergo a drydock in a shipyard in Spain.

Starting in early November, the vessel returns to Florida for a year-round schedule of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Sailing from Port Everglades, the ship offers six- and eight-night itineraries to different destinations, including Aruba, Curaçao, Jamaica, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and St. Kitts.

Every sailing also includes a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean International’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

As the lead of a series of six ships known as the Oasis Class, the Oasis of the Seas first entered service in 2009. Built in Finland, the 220,000-ton cruise ship offers several unique features, including Central Park.

Designed as an open-air park with real plants, the space offers a series of restaurants and shops, in addition to a bar and lounging space.