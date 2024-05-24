Norwegian Introduces New Itineraries Across Asia

Norwegian Cruise Line is introducing over 30 new itineraries sailing across Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, totaling 85 voyages from September 2024 through March 2026 on the Norwegian Spirit, Sun and Sky.

There are sailings from 15 departure ports, including Auckland, New Zealand; Bali (Benoa) Indonesia; Bangkok (Laem Chabang); Manila, Philippines; Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia; Seoul (Incheon), South Korea; Singapore; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Vancouver, Canada; Sydney, Melbourne and for the first time, Cairns, Australia, and Lautoka, Fiji.

This will also mark the cruise line’s first summer season in Asia.

“Our company is committed to delivering more opportunities for our guests to explore the world with remarkable vacation experiences…and having lived in Asia with my family, I can attest to it being one of those unforgettable places,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“With the increased interest in more immersive and exotic itineraries, we are excited to expand our season and offer additional ships to cater to travelers looking to uncover the most sought-out cities in the region, but also those less discovered. Countries in Asia Pacific provide unmatched diversity, from so many captivating cultures across Asia to island-hopping in the South Pacific and the rugged natural beauty of Australia and New Zealand. Now, with more voyages, choice of ships and departure ports to choose from, guests can curate their vacation to this region their way.”

The new nine-to-19-day cruises offer 10 hours in port to over 60 destinations, including the line’s inaugural calls to Albany, Busselton, Fremantle, Port Douglas and Townsville, Australia; Matsuyama and Niigata, Japan; Aitutaki in Cook Islands; and Suva, Fiji.

Spanning 18 months, the season will also feature 36 overnight port stays in Asia Pacific including Osaka, Japan; Himeji, Japan; Hong Kong; and Melbourne, Australia among others.

The Norwegian Spirit will debut in Asia on May 26, 2024, for a 10-day sailing departing from Tokyo. The ship will return in the fall for a season of nine-to-15-day cruises to Japan and Southeast Asia, from Sept. 22, 2024, through Nov. 17, 2025. From December 2025 to March 2026, the Spirit will return to offer a series of 11-to14-day journeys to Australia and New Zealand.

In December, the Norwegian Sun will make her Australian debut, arriving in Brisbane and Melbourne on Dec. 18 and 21, 2024, after an 18-day French Polynesia and South Pacific sailing. The Sun will operate 12-to-15-day voyages between Australia and New Zealand, including a new collection of itineraries to the Great Barrier Reef and South Pacific. The ship will also sail six French Polynesia cruises between Fiji and Tahiti and two Asia cruises through May 21, 2025. From November 2025 to March 2026, the Norwegian Sun will operate 11-to-15-day itineraries exploring Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and other destinations in Southeast Asia.

In addition, the Norwegian Sky will make its debut in Asia in January 2025, operating cruises to Japan and Southeast Asia ranging from 10-to-17 days through March 2025.