Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Lowers Food Costs, Carries More Guests

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was able to trim its food costs by over $11 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2023, while carrying approximately 103,000 more guests across its Norwegian, Regent and Oceania brands.

“I just want to emphasize, we have in no way reduced the quality of the food that we serve our guests,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO, speaking on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

Sommer said that the company was still serving the best quality food on Oceania and Regent, and very good quality food on its Norwegian Cruise Line brand.

“Where we have seen the efficiencies, if you will, are on things like buying direct as opposed to intermediaries and in logistics,” Sommer said.

“We have made massive improvements in logistics, warehousing, shipping,” he noted.

“I can’t emphasize that enough. We believe that our three brands in their respective places in the industry, have the best food quality, and the most food options. And we are committed to that.”