Norwegian Cruise Line: 2024 Capacity Breakdown

According to the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Norwegian Cruise Line has a well balanced deployment portfolio this year, with Caribbean capacity leading the way with 14 ships from the brand offering at least one sailing in the region.

Europe is also expected to have a strong season, with the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva offering summer seasons across the continent.

Currently the newest additions to the company’s fleet, the vessels will sail in both Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, with the 2022-built Prima focusing on Northern Europe and Viva sailing in the Mediterranean.

Playing host to the company’s biggest ships in 2024, Alaska is also one of the brand’s core markets, with the Encore and Bliss sailing from Seattle, along with the Sun.

The Norwegian Jewel completes the season in Alaska with a series of open-jaw itineraries that sail between Seward and Vancouver.

While there will be no new ships joining Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet in 2024, the company is increasing its capacity by nearly 5 percent by adding more shorter cruises to its schedule, plus seeing full-year deployment from the Viva.

Also of note is increased deployment in Asia, with the Norwegian Spirit spending most of the year sailing on a charter deal with Lion Travel out of Taiwan.