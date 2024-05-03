New Chairman for the South Pacific Cruise Alliance

The South Pacific Cruise Alliance (SPCA) announced that Viliami Takau has been elected as the new chairman, succeeding Bud Gilroy.

Gilroy, who served as chairman from 2020-2024, said: “Ship owners have clearly understood the benefits of investing in this region and offering their customers our unique destinations. We’re causing a stir. Crews, managers and passengers are falling in love with our islands, our way of life and our people.”

The new chairman, Takau, is the Chief Executive Officer for the Tonga Ministry of Tourism.

He explained his aim is “to promote a certain ‘Pacific way’ of cruising in the region, very much involved in the reality of these islands, and close to the concerns of the local populations.”

Takau added: “We offer a reconnection with unspoiled nature, the discovery of original, living cultures, and a form of humanity forgotten in many parts of the planet. At the same time, we are, and will continue to be, increasingly professional, tried and tested in maritime operations.”

Takau is also a former CEO of the Tonga Chamber of Commerce Inc and has been a strong advocate for the private sector and its contribution towards employment creation.

He has held directorship roles in Tonga Airport Ltd, Ports Authority Tonga and the Friendly Islands Shipping Agency and has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors of Tonga’s domestic airline, Lulutai airlines.

The SPCA brings together 10 South Pacific island states and territories and works with cruise associations to optimize cruise operations and itineraries in the region known for its secluded islands, coral reefs, and authentic cultures.