New 2024 Expedition Cruise Report Now Available

Cruise Industry News has released its new 2024 Expedition Market Report, which presents a deep dive and comprehensive outlook on the expedition cruise market.

The report, now in its eighth edition, profiles all the expedition cruise lines and provides a market outlook to 2033 with supply growth data.

The digital report comes in PDF format and provides access to data and capacity projections through 2033. The report covers the latest trends in market growth with new ships coming, old ships exiting and an evolving landscape for the expedition cruise market.

With 245 pages of valuable insights, it is a must-have resource for anyone in the industry and is available for download now.

The report covers a number of important topics such as market growth projections, market shares, data, and intelligence, covering all the operators in the market. It also takes an in-depth look at the factors driving demand for new ships on order, past, present, and future growth. The report provides growth projections, as well as market shares among expedition operators from 2019-2027. The orderbook, new ships and berth prices are also covered in the report.

There are over 40 companies profiled in the report, including exclusive interviews with key executives across the industry. In addition to this, it covers port development, expedition teams, supply chain, marine and hotel operations, trends, polar challenges, regulatory groups, and much more.