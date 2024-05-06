NCL Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with Teacher Cruise Discount

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Norwegian Cruise Line announced a new year-round Teacher Cruise Discount and onboard credit for educators and staff across the U.S. and Canada, as well as the return of its Norwegian’s Giving Joy recognition program, according to a statement.

All education professionals including active Classroom Teachers (PreK-12), Principals and Assistant Principals (PreK-12), School Employees (PreK-12) and College/University Professors, can enjoy a five percent discount on any NCL sailing, as well as a $50 onboard credit.

In addition, the discount is combinable with Norwegian’s Free at Sea promotion, offering specialty dining, shore excursion credits, free airfare for the second guest and more. To participate in the new Teacher Cruise Discount, educators must be validated through ID.me platform.

“We are proud of our history of thanking educators for their hard work and commitment to shaping the next generation of future leaders,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “To honor these education heroes for the long-lasting impressions they make inside and outside the classroom, we are excited to not only award 20 teachers on the fifth-year anniversary of Norwegian’s Giving Joy program with a free vacation aboard the soon-to-debut Norwegian Aqua, but to also extend the recognition to the broader educator community across the U.S. and Canada with our new Teacher Cruise Discount. Travel is a powerful means of education, and we look forward to welcoming educators to join us on board to explore the world.”

Running from May 6 to June 7, 2024, Norwegian’s Giving Joy campaign, which awards teachers with a free vacation, is accepting nominations for teachers making a difference in their classrooms and communities. This year, the top 20 educators from the U.S. and Canada who receive the most votes will be invited to attend a two-night inaugural event in Boston from April 4 to 6, 2025, aboard the Norwegian Aqua.

Additionally, the top five Grand Prize winners will also have an opportunity to attend Norwegian Aqua’s christening celebration followed by a three-night inaugural sailing from Miami from April 13 to 16, 2025.

NCL is encouraging the public to nominate certified or accredited educators who inspire students daily by visiting www.nclgivingjoy.com.

2023 Giving Joy winner Ryan Price said: “The best part of traveling is the opportunity to meet new people, which was one of the greatest rewards I received from Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest. The donation my school received from Norwegian and their generous partners has allowed us to take our students on field trips that would not have been possible otherwise and I can’t wait to provide more learning experiences outside of the classroom for my students! There’s only so much you can learn in a static, unchanging classroom; however, travel is constantly stimulating, engaging, and presenting the learner with something they’ve never experienced before. And now, with Norwegian’s Teacher Cruise Discount, NCL is making it easier for teachers to explore the world.”